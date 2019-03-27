Helicopter Illegally Lands in California Poppy Reserve Amid Super Bloom as Tourism Chaos Continues

A super bloom of golden poppies along the hills of Lake Elsinore in Southern California has caused an influx of tourists to the area, with onlookers waiting hours to see the flourishing florals up close.

But on Monday, one pair decided to beat the long lines and traffic jams, landing a helicopter smack in the middle of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve instead.

A photo of the landed helicopter was posted to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve’s Facebook page, though it has since been deleted.

California State Parks information officer Jorge Moreno did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told CNN Travel that the rotorcraft landed around noon, carrying two passengers. They took off and fled the scene when approached by a ranger.

Landing helicopters in the poppy reserve is illegal. Officials from the California State Parks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE, but deputy director of public affairs Gloria Sandoval told CNN Travel, “at this point, it’s under investigation.”

Just a reminder of the importance of staying on the trails pic.twitter.com/HucOVNLybV — Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve (@PoppyReserve) March 21, 2019

Officers are watching for people illegally entering the park through barbed-wire fencing, trampling flowers. It only takes a few to wreck the habitat for years to come. There are areas in the Reserve that haven't recovered from trampling in 2017.#DontDoomTheBloom #CaStateParks pic.twitter.com/V3GcCE12ip — Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve (@PoppyReserve) March 18, 2019

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve have been urging visitors to stay on the designated trails and tread lightly in order to protect the wildflower bloom from trampling.

Officers have also been handing out citations to people for parking outside the boundary and illegally entering the park through barbed-wire fencing and hurting the flowers.

“It only takes a few to wreck the habitat for years to come,” a representative for the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve wrote on the organization’s official Twitter account, pointing out that still “there are areas in the reserve that haven’t recovered from trampling in 2017.”

People visit the ‘super bloom’ of wild poppies Mario Tama/Getty Images

Monday’s helicopter incident comes a week after the city announced they were discontinuing shuttle services and shutting down ramps to the area.

Causing the closure was an “unbearable” weekend of gridlock traffic that city officials said “has been miserable and has caused unnecessary hardships for our entire community.”

“The situation has escalated beyond our available resources,” officials wrote on Facebook on March 17, explaining that the city pulled out every resource they could in order to keep crowds under control.

Amid the chaos and traffic jams that have popped up along with the poppies, there have been at least two injuries in the area — one visitor was bitten by a rattlesnake, while a city employee was injured by a hit and run driver. As more people make the trip to Lake Elsinore to see the flowers — which they are using as a backdrop for Instagram pictures, the city’s residents are becoming increasingly frustrated.

“Residents have been screaming at the people directing traffic,” Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos wrote on his own post. “Met people from Sacramento. Estimated 50,000 visitors. Twice as many as last weekend. People lined up since 5:30 am. It’s insane.”

Wildflowers bloom among the charred remains of chaparral brush David McNew/Getty Images

Since then, the city has come up with new plans to manage the crowds, working with Caltrans District 8 and the California Highway Patrol for help.

The bloom is expected to remain through April.