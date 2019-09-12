15-Year-Old California Student Dies After an On-Campus Golf Cart Crash

A student with disabilities died this week following complications from a golf cart crash at an Orange County high school, officials reported Wednesday.

The 15-year-old was named Manny, according to a GoFundMe set up for the teen’s family after the accident, and was “autistic and had limited motor skills.” The page included that the tragic incident occurred at the El Modena High School campus in Orange, California, Monday.

School district officials told Los Angeles news station KTLA that Manny was being supervised by an aide at the time of the accident, who tried to stop him from operating the golf cart. Following the crash into a pillar, KABC said, the student was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other students were injured during the crash, the outlet reported.

A letter sent to parents by the Orange Unified School District, obtained by KTLA, shared that Manny, “was a young man who had his entire life ahead of him” and the district is “heartbroken by this incident.”

“We are struggling to find the words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling,” the letter continued. “Nevertheless, we mourn this loss together, as one community that has so often demonstrated strength, resilience, faith and compassion.”

Image zoom Go Fund Me

The school will continue to “gather the facts” and work with law enforcement to complete the investigation, as further details on the accident are not yet available.

A reporter for KTLA added that the school currently has a team of psychologists on campus should any student want to discuss the death of their classmate.

RELATED: NFL Player Chris Smith’s Girlfriend Killed in Roadside Accident a Month After Welcoming Daughter

Officials from El Modena High School did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Currently, the GoFundMe page — started by a close friend of Manny’s who described him as a “little cousin to me” — has raised over $6,000, surpassing its previous goal of $5,000.