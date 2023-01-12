How to Help Communities and Individuals Impacted by Deadly California Storms

Powerful winter storms are continuing to devastate California with extreme winds and rainfall, leaving many communities in need of help.

As of Wednesday, nearly 5 million people were under flood watch as the rain moved north to Northern and Central California, including Sacramento and the North Bay, according to CNN.

At least 18 people have died since the storms started in late December and spread around the state, following a decades-long drought, per the outlet. The damage has also resulted in flooded neighborhoods, fallen trees, and massive mudslides.

"We've had six storms in the last two weeks," California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told CNN. "This is the kind of weather you would get in a year and we compressed it just into two weeks."

According to the National Weather Service, over the past 16 days, some portions of Central California have gotten over half of its expected annual precipitation, reported KRON-TV.

Together, the storms have been "one of the deadliest disasters in the history of our state," Brian Ferguson, California Governor's Office of Emergency Services spokesman said Wednesday, per the outlet.

Here are some ways you can help.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has set up a page where people can donate to those in need at this time through verified fundraisers.

"The GoFundMe community is coming together to help people who are raising money to rebuild, offset medical expenses, and cover memorial costs," reads a message on the page. "Donate to verified California storms and flooding fundraisers today to help people rebuild and recover."

The page will continue to be updated as more fundraisers are verified.

One featured fundraiser was set up on behalf of the family of 2½-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was killed when a tree fell on his family's home.

"On the evening of January 4th our worst nightmare became reality," his aunt wrote, noting that the boy was was often referred to as "Goldie" by his family because of his golden hair and because "he shined like the sun."

"If you ever had the joy of meeting Goldie, you would know the light that I speak of," Haskins added. "His light still shines so brightly in our hearts, and always will."

The list also includes a fundraiser launched by the mayor of San Mateo.

"We cannot wait for FEMA or the State, we need to step up when we see our neighbors and our local businesses in need," Mayor Lee wrote on the page, which has raised over $50,000 as of Thursday morning . "That is the San Mateo Way. San Mateans want to help folks get back on their feet."

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund

One way to donate locally is to the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund which will help residents of the region as it was battered by extreme flooding, with rainfall up to five inches and winds up to 75 miles per hour, according to The New York Times.

The money will help nonprofits in the county serving "vulnerable populations on the front line of flood," and relief and recovery work, the site says. Donations will also go to affected small businesses.

Donations can be made through Santa Cruz County's Community Foundation site.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty

California Community Foundation

The California Community Foundation provides emergency support for L.A.'s unhoused population as they are particularly vulnerable during the stormy season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

They work with local organizations such as Safe Parking LA, LA Family Housing, and Village Family Services to provide immediate relief.

A donation to the organization will go toward beds, food, and shelter.