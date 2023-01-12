How to Help Communities and Individuals Impacted by Deadly California Storms

"This is the kind of weather you would get in a year and we compressed it just into two weeks," said California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 10:13 AM
Gerardo Medina, 21, is cleaning up water inside Union Station on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. The torrential rain led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway inside Union Station.
Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Powerful winter storms are continuing to devastate California with extreme winds and rainfall, leaving many communities in need of help.

As of Wednesday, nearly 5 million people were under flood watch as the rain moved north to Northern and Central California, including Sacramento and the North Bay, according to CNN.

At least 18 people have died since the storms started in late December and spread around the state, following a decades-long drought, per the outlet. The damage has also resulted in flooded neighborhoods, fallen trees, and massive mudslides.

"We've had six storms in the last two weeks," California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told CNN. "This is the kind of weather you would get in a year and we compressed it just into two weeks."

According to the National Weather Service, over the past 16 days, some portions of Central California have gotten over half of its expected annual precipitation, reported KRON-TV.

Together, the storms have been "one of the deadliest disasters in the history of our state," Brian Ferguson, California Governor's Office of Emergency Services spokesman said Wednesday, per the outlet.

Here are some ways you can help.

This aerial view shows residents navigating their flooded town in Planada, California, as an "atmospheric river" continues on January 10, 2023. - Relentless storms were ravaging California again Tuesday, the latest bout of extreme weather that has left 14 people dead. Fierce storms caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees and swept away drivers and passengers -- reportedly including a five-year-old-boy who remains missing in central California.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has set up a page where people can donate to those in need at this time through verified fundraisers.

"The GoFundMe community is coming together to help people who are raising money to rebuild, offset medical expenses, and cover memorial costs," reads a message on the page. "Donate to verified California storms and flooding fundraisers today to help people rebuild and recover."

The page will continue to be updated as more fundraisers are verified.

One featured fundraiser was set up on behalf of the family of 2½-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was killed when a tree fell on his family's home.

"On the evening of January 4th our worst nightmare became reality," his aunt wrote, noting that the boy was was often referred to as "Goldie" by his family because of his golden hair and because "he shined like the sun."

"If you ever had the joy of meeting Goldie, you would know the light that I speak of," Haskins added. "His light still shines so brightly in our hearts, and always will."

The list also includes a fundraiser launched by the mayor of San Mateo.

"We cannot wait for FEMA or the State, we need to step up when we see our neighbors and our local businesses in need," Mayor Lee wrote on the page, which has raised over $50,000 as of Thursday morning . "That is the San Mateo Way. San Mateans want to help folks get back on their feet."

Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco, California on January 4, 2023. - A bomb cyclone smashed into California on January 4, 2023, bringing powerful winds and torrential rain that was expected to cause flooding in areas already saturated by consecutive storms.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty

Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund

One way to donate locally is to the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund which will help residents of the region as it was battered by extreme flooding, with rainfall up to five inches and winds up to 75 miles per hour, according to The New York Times.

The money will help nonprofits in the county serving "vulnerable populations on the front line of flood," and relief and recovery work, the site says. Donations will also go to affected small businesses.

Donations can be made through Santa Cruz County's Community Foundation site.

Gerardo Medina, 21, is cleaning up water inside Union Station on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. The torrential rain led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway inside Union Station.
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty

California Community Foundation

The California Community Foundation provides emergency support for L.A.'s unhoused population as they are particularly vulnerable during the stormy season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

They work with local organizations such as Safe Parking LA, LA Family Housing, and Village Family Services to provide immediate relief.

A donation to the organization will go toward beds, food, and shelter.

Related Articles
Reef edge of North West Island, Capricorn Bunker Group, southern Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Queensland, Australia
Australian Couple Survive for 3 Days at Sea on Paddleboard: 'You Got To Buy Some Lotto Tickets'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSBpDzO883/?hl=en prettygirldoc813's profile picture prettygirldoc813 Oh wow that’s terrible! Prayerfully, same weather system that caused this devastation will give you a bountiful harvest in the next season! 7h7 likesReply davisthelion's profile picture davisthelion Sending you all of our love from Austin, TX. You are an inspiration to all of us seeking a deeper connection with the soil. 7h13 likesReply angxlicanxcole's profile picture angxlicanxcole Thinking of you. The comeback will be tenfold. 🤍 2hReply atlgrow's profile picture atlgrow I lost my little garden as well. I can only imagine how difficult this is for a full farm. Looking forward to seeing you all bounce back this spring. 7h4 likesReply patchworkcityfarms's profile picture patchworkcityfarms Verified #farmerj #farmerbae #locallygrow #organicallygrown #blackfarmer #womenwhofarm #blackgirlmagic #aglanta #certifiednaturallygrown #atlanta #georgiagrown #blackinthegarden #farmfresh #seasonsbest #instagood #farmtotable #eatyourveggies #homegrown #instafood #urbanfarm #seasonaleating #freshisbest #donate #fundraiser #patchworkcityfarms 8hReply gjlogue's profile picture gjlogue 💜 1hReply mbselzler's profile picture mbselzler Oh no I'm so sorry, I would love to help with a day of work. Let me know. 😎 2hReply queenneeka's profile picture queenneeka Same thing happened to our little garden all my cabbage collards even the rosemary all gone smh!! But we will grow again. More life sis!! 1hReply kingwhitey's profile picture kingwhitey I’m so proud of your accomplishments in the farm world I pray that the community will support you just as hard as you do them. Thank you so much God Bless 4hReply shackby_the_sycamore's profile picture shackby_the_sycamore Oh such terrible news.. I absolutely love how this lady has made such a beautiful farm….. I hope to see you back and doing what you love….🙏🏻💗 5hReply ms_boring_otaku's profile picture ms_boring_otaku You inspired me to build a garden don’t give up 4hReply trudytotty's profile picture trudytotty Done. Love and appreciation from the very soggy SF Bay Area. If possible (hard right now I know), roll those cameras on the wort of it. Patchwork City Farms will rise from this devastation. Footage will be $$ for the cause 💚. 2hReply hiking.ale's profile picture hiking.ale Love from Costa Rica 🇨🇷 5hReply essence_golden's profile picture essence_golden You have the most beautiful eyes 🥰 6hReply ashleysavageau's profile picture ashleysavageau Donated! Stay strong! 4hReply 8 HOURS AGO Add a comment… More posts from patchworkcityfarms Meta About Blog Jobs Help API Privacy Terms Top Accounts Locations Instagram Lite Contact Uploading & Non-Users English
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
https://twitter.com/PasadenaFD/status/1612865743573643264/photo/1 Pasadena Fire Dept. @PasadenaFD PFD and PPD are on scene 700 blk. west California Blvd. A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Three occupants in vehicle including a child. Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants. @PasadenaGov
2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California
california mudslide
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
Nadia Joseph-Gosine
London Mom, 33, Dies on Day of Her Destination Wedding in Trinidad: 'I'm Still in Disbelief,' Says Groom
Huntington Beach, CA - January 05: A sign sits in water on a flooded 18th Street at Olive Avenue in Huntington Beach as a winter storm brings wind, rain and flooding to Southern California on Thursday morning, January 5, 2023.
Photos of the Devastating Rains and Widespread Damage in California
California sinkhole
Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After Man Tossed It into the Sea
Kentucky Man's Message in a Bottle Returned 37 Years After He Tossed It into the Sea as a Little Boy
Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan
Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman
DENVER - SEPTEMBER 16: General view of the stadium as the Denver Broncos defeated the Oakland Raiders 23-20 in overtime during week two NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 16, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Woman Gets Engagement Ring Back After Losing It at Broncos Game: 'It Felt Like a Long Shot'
Ellen DeGeneres Showing off a raging river of muddy water in Montecito amid the storm: https://twitter.com/ellendegeneres/status/1612591946635284480?s=46&t=6m7bDP2BCoy1YsuDR2VTfA
Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) on the London Underground in central London on January 8, 2023.
London Passengers Travel Without Pants for the First 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in Two Years
49ers Fan Falls Over Railing Trying to Catch Tower
49ers Fan Falls from Stands Trying to Catch a Towel from Quarterback Brock Purdy
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'