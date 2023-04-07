Calif. Police Officer Dies of Apparent Suicide on Duty, Cops Say: 'No Words to Express the Sadness'

A California police department is mourning the death of one of their own.

Tulare Police Department Officer Misael "Mase" Aguayo died of an "apparent suicide," police said in a statement.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the department made "several attempts" to contact Aguayo, who was on duty, but was unsuccessful, police said. After conducting a search for the officer, police said he was found dead.

"The amount of grief felt by all officers and staff is tremendous," they wrote in a statement.

Officer Aguayo was remembered as being a "shining star" with the department "since the beginning."

He started his career back when he was a teenager in 2004, going on to become a sworn police officer in January 2006, according to police.

"Mase has had a successful and exciting journey as a police officer. During his 18-year career he was assigned to various specialty units," police wrote. "Mase did not only learn to quickly adapt to various assignments but also demonstrated the ability to shine."

He was most recently assigned to the Homeless Assistance Liaison Officer team.

RELATED VIDEO: N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying

"His cheerful and upbeat personality was contagious to say the least," police wrote. "Mase will forever be in our hearts and there are no words to express the sadness felt by all of us."

He is survived "by his loving family, including his four children," city officials wrote.

When reached by PEOPLE on Friday, the Tulare Police Department had no additional comment.

According to a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family, "to know" Aguayo "was to love him."

"A beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and the devoted first line of defense with the Tulare Police Department," reads a message on the fundraising page. "He never failed to light up any room he walked into, his laugh and smile were infectious and he left a lasting impression on every person he met. To say he loved his people something fierce is an understatement."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.