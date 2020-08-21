Michael John Fournier died on Wednesday morning when the Bell UH-1H helicopter he was piloting crashed during a solo firefighting mission near Coalinga, California, according to authorities

California Pilot Who Was Killed in Helicopter Crash While Battling Wildfires Identified

A pilot who was recently killed in a helicopter crash while battling one of the hundreds of wildfires burning across California was identified by authorities on Thursday.

Michael John Fournier, 52, died on Wednesday morning when the Bell UH-1H helicopter he was piloting crashed during a solo firefighting mission near Coalinga, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The aircraft, which was contracted through an outside company, was dropping water on the Hills Fire at the the time of the fatal incident, authorities said. Fournier was the only person onboard.

Fournier's body was recovered at night after an extensive effort from a search and rescue team, who had to maneuver through smoke and hilly terrain on both jeep and foot in order to reach the crash site.

An American flag was draped on Fournier as he was brought back, according to a statement from the sheriff's office, since "he was on the front lines helping in an emergency," and rescuers "felt it was just the appropriate thing to do."

Image zoom Michael John Fournier gofundme

Fournier is survived by his wife and two daughters, according a GoFundMe campaign set up in support of his family.

The La Verne Firefighters' Association, Local 3624 called the crash "tragic" in a Facebook post, saying that Fournier was "close personal friends" with many workers in the fire department.

"He will be deeply missed," the post read.

Fournier's death comes during a week in which California has been slammed with record-setting heatwaves, massive power outages and hundreds of wildfires — many of which have erupted due to lightning strikes.

Image zoom Lake Fire in Los Angeles Francine Orr/ Los Angeles

Nearly 11,000 lightning bolts struck California this week alone and helped spark a total of 367 fires across the state, Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn said during a press conference, according to CNN.

Rahn noted that 26 of those fires are considered to be major, while two of the largest wildfires — the LNU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex fires — are currently burning throughout 10 counties in Northern California.

As of Thursday, the LNU Lightning Complex has burned a total of 124,100 acres through Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo and Solanoat counties at zero percent containment.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires, burning through Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, also have blazed through 137,475 acres at 5 percent containment, according to CalFire.

Image zoom Lake Fire in Los Angeles David McNew/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In response to the disasters, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency on Tuesday "to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state."

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," Newsom said in a statement. "California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions."