Passenger Survives After Being Impaled by Metal Bar That Fell Off Truck on Busy California Highway

Image zoom The metal bar that went through the car CHP South Sacramento

A California passenger miraculously survived a terrifying incident over the weekend after a metal bar fell off a truck on the highway and came barreling through the car, impaling the person’s lower right leg.

Though the encounter resulted in a horrific leg injury, the 49-year-old female passenger immediately received medical attention and hopes to be on her feet in the coming days, Officer James Young with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Sacramento Area confirms to PEOPLE.

The “unusual incident” happened near Sacramento on Saturday morning just after 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the local CHP.

“At approximately 10:05 am, a Chevy Impala was traveling behind an unknown big rig on northbound SR-99 south of Fruitridge Road when a large metal bar fell off of the big rig and landed on the roadway in front of the Chevy,” a CHP spokesperson said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW

Image zoom A passenger was impaled on California highway (emoji added by CHP) CHP South Sacramento

The spokesperson explained that the metal bar “bounced up” from the busy highway and entered the Chevy Impala through the passenger side’s glove compartment.

Due to the speed at which both vehicles were traveling and the metal bar’s momentum, the object then impaled the woman’s lower right leg near the shin.

In a horrific photo taken at the scene and posted to CHP’s Facebook, the metal bar can be seen poking through the lower area of the car and into the woman’s leg, which is splattered with blood — though the exact site of the trauma has been covered with a shocked face emoji.

Other photos taken at the scene of the accident show firefighters and police offers surrounding the white vehicle, as well as one of a firefighter holding up the long metal bar that impaled the woman’s leg.

Image zoom The scene of the accident CHP South Sacramento

Immediately after the terrifying encounter, the driver of the vehicle drove off the freeway and called 911. Meanwhile, the big rig truck continued to drive along State Route 99.

“Officers from the South Sacramento Area and personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene to render aid,” the spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.”

Officer Young was unsure if the woman had to undergo surgery, but tells PEOPLE that “her injuries were moderate” and that she “did not mention surgery” to him.

In the meantime, authorities are investigating the situation and searching for the whereabouts of the semi-trailer truck.

Though the truck driver did not remain at the scene, Officer Young says that the driver “would most likely not be facing charges” and that authorities only want to contact the person “to get a statement to complete our investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Jim Young at (916) 681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov.