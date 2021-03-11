Authorities said Steven Bedwell, 59, suffers from PTSD and has been missing since Feb. 17

Calif. Officials Searching for Missing Veteran After He Disappeared on His Way to Visit Family

Authorities in California are calling on the public to help them find a veteran who they say disappeared last month on his way to visit family.

The Anderson Police Department confirmed in a post on Facebook that Steven Harrison Bedwell, of Anderson, hasn't been seen or heard from since Feb. 17.

Bedwell, 59, who served with the United States Marine Corps and the Navy, was first reported missing on March 5 by the Shasta County Veterans Affairs Office, according to the post.

Police said Bedwell contacted a Veteran Affairs social worker on Feb. 17 and notified them that he was planning to visit family in the Stockton area but was never heard from again.

According to officials, the veteran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

They also noted that he might be driving his Green 2015 Nissan four-door sedan with a California license plate of 8BNZ650 or have his dog Skippy with him.

Following the announcement, many of Bedwell's neighbors left comments on the post.

One neighbor claimed that Bedwell "always [kept] to himself and [was] secluded for long periods of time, but never this long."

Another neighbor wrote of the missing veteran: "He is a very sweet guy and... quiet."