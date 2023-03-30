Calif. Mom of 2 Hospitalized After Strangers Put Bucket on Her Head for Social Media Prank: 'Not Funny'

A California mom was hospitalized over the weekend after a group of boys put a bucket on her head while she was shopping at a local Target in what police say was a social media prank.

Lana Clay-Monaghan was shopping in the baby aisle at the Target in Tustin on Sunday when the bucket was put over her head without warning, according to The Los Angeles Times and FOX affiliate KTTV.

Four boys are believed to be behind what the Tustin Police Department (TPD) says was their attempt at a social media trend "where they place a bucket on a stranger's head and film their reaction."

Frightened, Clay-Monaghan did all she could to get the bucket off her head. After she succeeded, she turned and saw the boys laughing and filming her.

Clay-Monaghan said the last thing she remembers is asking the laughing boys for help before she fell to the ground, KTTV and the Times reported.

The boys were seen fleeing the scene just a few seconds after putting the bucket on the woman's head, according to a TPD press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Clay-Monaghan, who recently gave birth to twins, fainted as a result of the incident. She was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center, and has since been released CW affiliate KTLA reported.

The mom of two was told an "acute heart issue" led her losing consciousness, according to the Times.

She is also a cancer survivor and being treated for epilepsy, per KTTV's report.

Clay-Monaghan said she wants the boys to be held responsible for their actions. "This can not happen, we have to talk to our children," she told the outlet.

"It's not funny to go find someone vulnerable who is smaller, alone, unexpecting, and for your own pleasure, to film them to strive to get a reaction," the new mom added.

An investigation into Sunday's incident is ongoing, according to the TPD.

In a statement, Target said it is "working closely" with the police department amid the investigation, KTTV reported.

"The safety of our guests and team members is Target's top priority," the statement said, per the outlet. "Our hearts go out to the victim of this incident and we appreciate the efforts of our team members who provided immediate assistance."