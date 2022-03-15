Calif. Middle School Assistant Principal Dies by Apparent Suicide on Campus

“His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken," a school official

The assistant principal at California's Kraemer Middle School died by apparent suicide on Monday, according to school officials.

"Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school's campus this morning," Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District superintendent Jim Elsasser wrote in a statement Monday.

In a separate statement, school principal Michael Young said that officials do not believe any staff members or students were present at the time of his death, "nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone."

"Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss," Young continued. "While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cares for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School."

kraemer middle school Credit: Google Maps

Placentia police Capt. Brian Perry tells PEOPLE they arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. after receiving a call that a staff member was unresponsive in the bathroom. Upon arrival, Plascencia was found deceased with a firearm nearby, Perry says.

The Coroner Division of Orange County, which is investigating, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Classes were canceled for the rest of Monday, school officials announced.

"As we begin to process this unthinkable grief, we are suspending normal school operations through the remainder of the day," Young wrote, noting that classes would resume on Tuesday.

The principal also shared that throughout the week, mental health support would be available for students, staff and families.

Plascencia was remembered as "so much more than a respected assistant principal."

"He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community," Elsasser wrote. "His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family's privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

"As your Superintendent, I am struggling to find adequate words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling right now," Elsasser continued. "Yet I know that we will find a way to come together as a community, care for one another, and get through this trauma together. Please keep the Plascencia family, Kraemer Middle School, and our entire district community in your thoughts and prayers."