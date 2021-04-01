The Los Angeles Fire Department said they secured the man with safety harnesses before lowering him to the ground

Calif. Man Stuck in Palm Tree 40 Feet Off the Ground Rescued by Firefighters

A California man had to be rescued on Wednesday after firefighters say he became "stuck" in a palm tree.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed the incident in a press release, explaining that the man became trapped on South Alexandria Avenue in Koreatown around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters said in the release they were able to determine the man — whose identity was not released — appeared uninjured once they arrived, but did not know the extent of his safety restraints.

A spokesperson for the LAFD also tells PEOPLE that the man was approximately 40 feet from the ground and "was alert and speaking with firefighters but extremely fatigued."

Fire crews quickly took action, using two trucks to employ their aerial ladders so that the man was secure from above and below, a follow-up release stated.

Firefighters then "doubly secured" the man with safety harnesses and made sure his pathway was clear from any palm tree leaves before transferring his weight to the upper ladder.

From there, officials said they were able to safely lower the man to the ground, where an ambulance was waiting.

Following the rescue, the man was evaluated by firefighters and paramedics, according to the release.

He was later hospitalized in stable condition, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.