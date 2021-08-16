"I thought it was a prank call at first," said Bill Scott, whose wife was the one to realize that his friend was having a stroke

Calif. Man Gets Alarming Call from Friend on Ham Radio — and Jumps Into Action to Save His Life

Sometimes a call to the wrong number can end up going to the right people.

Bill Scott, a resident of California's San Joaquin County, helped save his best friend's life earlier this summer thanks to his trusty ham radio, CBS station KOVR reported.

Back in June, Bill — who has been an amateur radio operator for four decades — received an unusual call.

"I thought it was a prank call at first," he told the outlet.

Eventually, Bill figured out that his friend Skip Kritcher, who lived 500 miles away in Oregon, had mistakenly dialed his number — and was in need of help. Bill's wife, a retired nurse, was the one to realize Kritcher was having a stroke.

"The speech that he had was slurred and my husband couldn't seem to keep him on task, he was skipping all over and confused," Sharon told the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

After realizing what was going on, Bill and his wife called 911. They were able to get Kritcher the help he needed.

Afterwards, one family member told the couple that they saved the Oregon man's life.

"She said that the EMT told her that he would've died within a couple of hours," said Sharon.

These days, Kritcher is on the mend — and is still in touch with his life-saving friend.