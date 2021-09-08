20-Year-Old Man Battling Cancer Marries High School Sweetheart After He's Given Weeks to Live

"No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she'll always be there," Sergio Soto said of his new wife, Isabella Cristobal

A California man tied the knot with his high school sweetheart this week after learning he had just weeks to live due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Sergio Soto and Isabella Cristobal put their wedding together in just seven days following the recent news of Soto's grim prognosis, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

"No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she'll always be there, take care of me and stuff, she really makes me happy," Soto, 20, told the outlet of Cristobal, also 20. "I knew she was the one for me, so that's why I proposed."

According to KGO-TV, Soto was 15 years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Around that time, he met Cristobal while they were attending high school in the East Bay, and the pair began dating, NBC affiliate KNTV reported.

Over the last few years, the couple has remained committed as Soto battled cancer. But things took a devastating turn last week when Soto was given weeks to live, according to KGO-TV.

With the limited time they now have together, the couple decided to hold a wedding in San Francisco on Tuesday, where they exchanged vows and professed their love for one another.

"I love you so much, and I hope we can spend our life together for as long as we can," Soto told Cristobal, according to NBC affiliate KNTV. "I love you."

Several local businesses offered their services at no charge for the nuptials, including Mission Bay restaurant The Ramp, which donated the venue, food and drinks, and Lace & Liberty, a bridal boutique in Noe Valley that donated Cristobal's gown, KGO-TV reported.

Soto's tux was also provided by Men's Wearhouse, according to the outlet.

As they continue to embrace each moment they have together, the couple told KGO-TV that they hope others who have been impacted by cancer will be inspired by their story.

"Be positive like Sergio, stay strong and live life one day at a time," Cristobal shared with the outlet.