California Hotels Are Now Banned from Giving Guests Small Plastic Bottles

California hotels are saying goodbye to small plastic bottles containing shampoo, soap and other personal care items.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he signed into law a ban on the tiny bottles in the state’s hotels, the Associated Press reports.

The new law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, for hotels with more than 50 rooms, and then one year later for hotels with less than 50 rooms, according to the text of the bill.

The goal, according to the bill, is to encourage the use of bulk dispensers of personal care products in order to reduce plastic waste and lower operating costs.

Hotels that violate the law face a $500 fine for a first offense, and up to $2,000 for subsequent violations.

According to the bill, the establishments affected include hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfast inns and vacation rentals. Those not affected include hospitals, nursing homes, residential retirement communities, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term rentals and hosted rentals.

A small plastic bottle is defined as a container that holds less than 6 oz. and is non-reusable.

The state already prohibits certain stores from providing single-use carryout bags to customers, and also bans restaurants from giving out plastic straws unless requested by customers.

The new hotel legislation follows the lead of major companies like Marriott International and IHG, which both announced this summer that they would be getting rid of single-use plastic bottles.

Marriott said in a statement it’ll replace the bottles with larger, pump-topped bottles by December 2020, preventing 500 million containers annually from going to landfills.

The Associated Press reports that the new California law was opposed by the Personal Care Products Council, which argued it would “hurt personal care product manufacturers.”