California Hospital Tech Brightens Kids' Casts with Amazing Artwork

"I like having fun and making kids smile," says orthopedic technician Luis Ruiz

By Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on August 8, 2022 09:00 AM
Luis Ruiz, An orthopaedic technician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles draws fun drawings on casts... Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Photo: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Kids are often stressed and scared when they break a bone, but Luis Ruiz makes getting a cast fun at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The orthopedic technician customizes casts of young patients with drawings of their favorite cartoon characters, sports teams, and more.

"About ten years ago, a little boy asked me to draw a happy face on his cast. I told him, 'You know what, I'm really not good at drawing. I'd rather not. I might mess it up,'" Ruiz tells PEOPLE.

The boy continued to insist on a smiley face, so Ruiz agreed. The little boy was ecstatic with the results.

"It lit him up!" Ruiz remembers.

That moment of joy inspired Ruiz to offer cast drawings to all the kids who came into the hospital with broken bones.

Luis Ruiz, An orthopaedic technician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles draws fun drawings on casts... The little boy is Forrest Greene, 6. He loves Spiderman and received his cast on July 11, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

"I was not very good," Ruiz says. "But as time went by, little by little, I got better and better, to a point where now I can almost do anything they ask for."

Ruiz started his cast art career using permanent markers but now uses oil-based paint pens, which he found work better on a cast's rough material.

Since that first smiley face, Ruiz has painted thousands of casts, and the best part, he says, is "bringing those smiles."

Luis Ruiz, An orthopaedic technician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles draws fun drawings on casts... Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

"The kids just bring me joy," Ruiz adds. "I'm kind of a fun guy and a little kid myself inside, and I like having fun and making kids smile, and they make me smile."

A moment that stands out to Ruiz from his decade of decorating casts was when he met a young girl with cancer who wanted a Wonder Woman emblem drawn on her cast.

"It made her very happy to go around with that [drawing], because she got a lot of compliments on it," Ruiz shares.

These moments of joy matter most to Ruiz, who sees children in the hospital get asked serious questions about their health. His cast drawings often give kids in the hospital something fun to talk about and bring them "a joyful moment instead of having to explain what happened to them."

Related Articles
Card Placeholder Image
Pulse Nightclub Mass Shooting: Remembering the 49 Victims, 6 Years Later
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
How Stars Celebrated Father's Day 2022
kris jenner
Kris Jenner's Sweetest Pictures with Her Grandkids
carrie-underwood
Stars Share the Most Beautiful Thing Anyone Ever Said to Them
Mindy Kaling shot at a location home on March 20, 2022.
Mindy Kaling on Her Favorite Time of Day with Her Kids: 'After Dinner, Before [They] Become Demons'
JACQUI MCNEIL, and her adopted daughter Oenslager Nature Center Nov. 9, 2021
Single Woman Finds 'Beauty and Purpose' After Adopting Orphan Born Without Arms and Legs Due to Rare Condition
Drake Instagram
Drake's Sweetest Family Moments, Featuring His Son Adonis
gavin rossdale and sons
Gavin Rossdale Celebrates the New Year with Rare Photo of His Sons: 'With Love from Mine to Yours'
Card Placeholder Image
Star Tracks: Thursday, May 9, 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day
The Kardashian-West Family's Cutest Pics
Elvis Costello
Brutal Youth: Elvis Costello Grapples with Growing Up on His Electrifying New Record
Pink
Pink & Carey Hart's Sweetest Family Pics
Christy Turlington Ed Burns
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
jared isaacman
Billionaire Jared Isaacman Made a Video for His Kids in Case SpaceX Mission Didn't Go as Planned
Juliana Urtubey
The Sweet and Innovative Ways Teachers Kept Kids Engaged in Remote Learning: 'We Tried Everything'
buddy and Matteo
All the Cutest Photos of Nikki & Brie Bella's Sons, Matteo and Buddy