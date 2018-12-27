California Girl, 14, Dies in Fall From Arizona's Scenic Horseshoe Bend Overlook

A California teen has died after falling to her death while visiting the popular Horseshoe Bend overlook in Arizona.

The young girl’s family, who were visiting from San Jose, California, reported her missing from the overlook on Christmas Eve, the Associated Press reported.

Later that day, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted the girl’s body, but authorities were not able to recover it until Tuesday, Christmas Day, according to the AP, which also reported that the Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said that the young girl, whose identity has not been revealed to the public, was found 700 feet below the overlook.

Her body was then transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff to determine the exact cause of death, Fox 10 reported.

At this time, authorities believe the fall was an accident, but her death remains under investigation.

According to the attraction’s website, the horseshoe bend offers a view of the Colorado River, flowing below red cliffs near the Arizona-Utah border.

Visitors can only visit the overlook by foot, but can also schedule a flight tour and see above it. Tourists can also take a horseback ride to the bend.