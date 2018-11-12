Daring Rescues and Devastating Destruction: See the Most Shocking Photos of the California Fires

Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty
Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty
Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty
PETER DASILVA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post/Getty
Ringo H W Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock
ADAM DAVIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
David McNew/Getty
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire comes down the hill.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty
September Dawn Bottoms/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock
EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
David Little/Chico Enterprise-Record via AP
Uschi Obermaier/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Richard Vogel/AP/REX/Shutterstock
September Dawn Bottoms/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP/REX/Shutterstock
PETER DASILVA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
John Locher/AP/REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 34
Advertisement