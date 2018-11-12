Daring Rescues and Devastating Destruction: See the Most Shocking Photos of the California Fires

Fires across California fueled by dry conditions and strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed structures and caused fatalities throughout the region

Erin Hill
November 12, 2018 10:23 AM
<p>A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire on Flintlock Lane in West Hills &mdash; in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California.</p>
A home destroyed by the Woolsey Fire on Flintlock Lane in West Hills — in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, California.

Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty
<p>Firefighters work to stop the Woolsey Fire from reaching homes on Dequincy Court in West Hills.</p>
Firefighters work to stop the Woolsey Fire from reaching homes on Dequincy Court in West Hills.

Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty
<p>Firefighter Scott Wit surveys burnt out vehicles on the side of the road after fire tore through the area in Paradise, California.</p>
Firefighter Scott Wit surveys burnt out vehicles on the side of the road after fire tore through the area in Paradise, California.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty
<p>Shane Clark&#8217;s home burns as his dad Keith helps get some of his belongings that were saved by firefighters on Hitching Post Lane after the Woolsey fire swept through the Bell Canyon neighborhood of West Hills.</p>
Shane Clark’s home burns as his dad Keith helps get some of his belongings that were saved by firefighters on Hitching Post Lane after the Woolsey fire swept through the Bell Canyon neighborhood of West Hills.

Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty
<p>A Butte County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew prepare to corral a goat with other abandoned animals that are being temporally held as fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California.</p>
A Butte County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew prepare to corral a goat with other abandoned animals that are being temporally held as fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California.

PETER DASILVA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Woolsey Fire burns above Malibu.</p>
The Woolsey Fire burns above Malibu.

Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post/Getty
<p>Horses evacuated from the Woolsey Fire are toed to the lifeguard towers at a beach in Malibu, California.</p>
Horses evacuated from the Woolsey Fire are toed to the lifeguard towers at a beach in Malibu, California.

Ringo H W Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Volunteers help organize donations at Pierce College in Woodland Hills for those in need that are affected by the Woolsey Fire.&nbsp;The Woolsey Fire has led to the evacuation order for 250,000 people.&nbsp;</p>
Volunteers help organize donations at Pierce College in Woodland Hills for those in need that are affected by the Woolsey Fire. The Woolsey Fire has led to the evacuation order for 250,000 people. 

ADAM DAVIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Woolsey Fire approaches homes in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the two fires in the region.</p>
The Woolsey Fire approaches homes in Malibu, California. About 75,000 homes have been evacuated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the two fires in the region.

David McNew/Getty
<p>A burnt hillside is seen behind a burnt out vehicle parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.</p>
A burnt hillside is seen behind a burnt out vehicle parked along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty
<p>Alpacas are tended to on the beach after they were evacuated as the Woolsey Fire sweeps through Malibu.</p>
Alpacas are tended to on the beach after they were evacuated as the Woolsey Fire sweeps through Malibu.

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nina Hungerland tends to her horse after they were evacuated as the Woolsey Fire sweeps through Malibu.</p>
Nina Hungerland tends to her horse after they were evacuated as the Woolsey Fire sweeps through Malibu.

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A structure burns in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, after the Woolsey Fire tore through the neighborhood.</p>
A structure burns in the Point Dume neighborhood of Malibu, California, after the Woolsey Fire tore through the neighborhood.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire comes down the hill.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty
<p>Horses are yied to a pole on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire comes down the hill.</p>
Horses are yied to a pole on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire comes down the hill.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty
<p>Firefighters battle a flare up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills.</p>
Firefighters battle a flare up of the Woolsey Fire in West Hills.

September Dawn Bottoms/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A statue and swimming pool survive the flames that consumed a home along Dapplegray Road after the Woolsey Fire burned through Bell Canyon, California.</p>
A statue and swimming pool survive the flames that consumed a home along Dapplegray Road after the Woolsey Fire burned through Bell Canyon, California.

EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire on a hillside in West Hills.</p>
Firefighters work to extinguish a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire on a hillside in West Hills.

EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The massive plume from the Camp Fire, burning in the Feather River Canyon near Paradise, California, wafts over the Sacramento Valley as seen from Chico, California.</p>
The massive plume from the Camp Fire, burning in the Feather River Canyon near Paradise, California, wafts over the Sacramento Valley as seen from Chico, California.

David Little/Chico Enterprise-Record via AP
<p>Thick clouds of smoke are streaming over the hills of Topanga Canyon, east of Malibu.</p>
Thick clouds of smoke are streaming over the hills of Topanga Canyon, east of Malibu.

Uschi Obermaier/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
<p>A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
A firefighting DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop over a wildfire in the mountains near Malibu Canyon Road. Strong Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, fanning a huge wildfire that has scorched a string of communities west of Los Angeles. 

Richard Vogel/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Woolsey Fire seen from Malibu Canyon Road.
Woolsey Fire seen from Malibu Canyon Road.

Woolsey Fire seen from Malibu Canyon Road. The Woolsey fire has already burned more than 70,000 acres as it continues to grow while reaching the Pacific Coast at Malibu.

September Dawn Bottoms/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Camp Fire burns in the hills near Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed dozens of people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses.&nbsp;</p>
The Camp Fire burns in the hills near Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed dozens of people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. 

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
<p>Flames climb trees as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise. Tens of thousands of people fled the fast-moving wildfire, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town and destroyed hundreds of structures.</p>
Flames climb trees as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise. Tens of thousands of people fled the fast-moving wildfire, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town and destroyed hundreds of structures.

Noah Berger/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Flames continues to burn through the Paradise Pines neighborhood of Magalia as the Camp Fire burns out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County.</p>
Flames continues to burn through the Paradise Pines neighborhood of Magalia as the Camp Fire burns out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County.

PETER DASILVA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Firefighters work on a controlled burn at a wildfire, in Magalia, California.</p>
Firefighters work on a controlled burn at a wildfire, in Magalia, California.

John Locher/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>View of the Woolsey Canyon Fire.</p>
View of the Woolsey Canyon Fire.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Firefighters from various departments work to protect structures as the Woolsey Fire moves through Agoura Hills, California.&nbsp;</p>
Firefighters from various departments work to protect structures as the Woolsey Fire moves through Agoura Hills, California. 

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
<p>The Woolsey Fire burns towards Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California.&nbsp;</p>
The Woolsey Fire burns towards Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California. 

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
<p>Firefighters from various departments work to protect structures as the Woolsey Fire moves through Agoura Hills.</p>
Firefighters from various departments work to protect structures as the Woolsey Fire moves through Agoura Hills.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images
<p>A home is threatened by the Woolsey Fire in Agoura, California.&nbsp;</p>
A home is threatened by the Woolsey Fire in Agoura, California. 

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A wildfire comes down from a hilltop, near Newbury Park, California.</p>
A wildfire comes down from a hilltop, near Newbury Park, California.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock
<p>People watch smoke rise from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu.&nbsp;</p>
People watch smoke rise from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu. 

MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
