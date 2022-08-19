Fire Captain's 'Beloved' 3 Kids and Ex-Wife Killed in Crash: They 'Brought So Much Light to So Many'

A California fire station is coming together to support one of their own who recently suffered a devastating loss.

San Jose fire captain Steve Biakanja's 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy as well as his 12-year-old son Ben were killed in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister on Sunday evening, according to FOX station KTVU and CBS affiliate KION-TV. His ex-wife Lisa Biakanja, the children's mother, also died in the crash, the outlets reported.

All three children were enrolled in Carmel Middle School, according to a message from the school district obtained by PEOPLE.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," Principal Dan Morgan wrote on Monday. "Last night, August 14, 2022, Lucy, Leigh and Ben Biakanja, along with their mother, passed away in a car accident."

Captain Steve Biakanja's children, twin daughters Leigh and Lucy and son Ben. GoFundMe

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place when their 2014 Tesla veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, hitting a tractor-trailer, reported KTVU and KION-TV. An investigation is ongoing.

Speaking with KION-TV, Biakanja's wife said that the Tesla did not have the autopilot feature.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Now, Biakamja's fire station is raising money to help "ease the burden of this tragedy and to honor the memory of his beloved children."

"In the wake of great tragedy, San Jose Fire Station 16 is asking for your support to raise funds for Captain Steve Biakanja as he navigates a new reality," reads a message on the GoFundMe created by the station. "The funds raised will be used to cover the childrens' funeral costs, as well as counseling, meals, and various other forms of support."

Captain Steve Biakanja and his three children. GoFundMe

The station went on to remember Biakamja's children by sharing some of their biggest interests.

"Captain Biakanja's daughter, Leigh (14), was a Sea Cadet who enjoyed learning about science and playing softball," they wrote, noting that her twin sister had a love for animals, which included "raising chickens and doves as a hobby."

As for their younger brother, Ben "leaves behind his collection of World War II memorabilia, an avid interest of his."

Captain Steve Biakanja's children, twin daughters Leigh and Lucy and son Ben. GoFundMe

"At San Jose Fire, each member of the team is considered family, and in times of need, a family must stand together," the station wrote.

"Captain Biakanja has stood guard for his community for years, living out the department's creed of, "For the Kids," in service to his people. In his time of need, we ask for your assistance for his kids," they added. "With your help, we can do our best to ease the burden of this tragedy and to honor the memory of his beloved children."

As of Friday, the page has raised over $170,000.