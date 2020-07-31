Calif. Family of 4 Die in Car Crash: They 'Represented Everything That Is Beautiful in This World'

Nick and Alisa Streit and their sons Christopher and Tyler

A California family of four, including two young boys, died last week in a tragic car accident.

Alisa and Nick Streit, along with their two sons Christopher, 5, and Tyler, 2, of El Dorado Hills east of Sacramento, were driving along a road in Amador County last Thursday when Nick tried to cross over the double yellow lines, CBS Sacramento reported.

Residents of the area told CBS that the road the family was driving on, Latrobe Road, is known to be a particularly winding and stressful stretch.

When another car approached theirs from the opposite direction, Nick swerved and lost control, causing the car to roll multiple times and catch fire, according to CBS Sacramento's report.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, CBS Sacramento reported.

"I think anytime kids are involved it makes it that much more difficult. It’s difficult in itself just responding to a scene where there is somebody who may or may not survive," CPH officer Warren Clawson told CBS.

The Streits appeared to be a happy and loving family.

Nick's final Instagram post — shared the same day as the tragic car accident — featured Alisa posing at a vineyard.

"Happy Thursday to my absolutely gorgeous wife 🔥 love you ❤️" he wrote in the caption.

Alisa's former workplace, Jack Holder's Restaurant and Bar, described the mother of two as "a beautiful young lady whose presence lit up a room and the hearts of everyone who knew her."

"Her family represented everything that is beautiful in this world and all of us who knew and loved this family are going to miss them terribly," the resturant's owners, Dan and Anna Holder, wrote.

One of Nick's friends, Jay, shared the sad news of the family's deaths on Instagram in an effort to find a new home for the Streit's pets.

"Hey everyone, Hate making posts like this but unfortunately, I lost a very close friend of mine along with his beautiful wife and two amazing kids💔" Jay shared on Instagram.

Image zoom Streit's family dog Nicholas STREIT/INSTAGRAM

"With that being said he left behind two of his dogs and we are looking for a responsible home for 'DEX' a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that grew up with small children in the house and is housebroken," Jay wrote on Instagram. The family had also recently gotten a malinois/black shepherd mix puppy.

"Overall he his a really good dog and would love to see him in an active pet home that understands the breed. Has good drive, genetics, and nerves."