The Orange County Fire Authority tells PEOPLE that the fire is "under investigation"

Calif. Family of 6 Narrowly Escapes Home After Garage Fire, Investigators Looking into Cause

A family of six and their dog narrowly escaped a fire that engulfed their garage in flames in Santa Ana, California.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m., PEOPLE confirms.

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA shows someone exiting the gate of the home shortly before the mother and father, resident Juan Barajas, ran outside as the fire begins.

"Girls get out!," the mother calls out in the video.

Barajas told the outlet he and his wife had just put their four children to bed when they noticed the fire. Thankfully, the entire family was able to get out along with their dog and other people who were at their home at the time.

"I saw like a big splash … orange. So that's when I realized, like, I just jumped and I told her something is burning outside," Barajas told KTLA.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Orange County Fire Authority and the Santa Ana Police Department, PEOPLE confirms.

"We have detectives that work with the arson investigators to get the cases filed but the Fire Authority is the lead," a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Sean Doran tells PEOPLE, "We don't call it an arson investigation. We have our firefighter investigators respond to all working structure calls."

"Our fire investigators are doing their due diligence at the scene, they get witness statements, security video statements and that's standard procedure for every fire to which they respond," Doran adds. "At this point it's still under investigation."

The family's garage and several belongings were destroyed in the fire.