The couple and their dog had been snowed in since Dec. 6

Calif. Couple and Their Dog Rescued After Snow Trapped Them Inside Cabin for Nearly 2 Months

After almost running out of supplies, a couple and their pet were rescued from their cabin in a remote part of California.

The individuals, who have not been identified by authorities, had been snowed in since Dec. 6, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

The Northern California couple reached out for help to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, when they started to run out of food and supplies, CHP public information officer Jared Boothe told USA Today.

The couple had attempted to leave using their car, but were not able due to the amount of snow and downed trees on the road, according to the Associated Press.

Due to both the remote location of the cabin as well as blocked roads in the area, the local police reached out to California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations, which deployed a helicopter to aid in the rescue.

In spite of the "very strong winds" that day, they were able to land the helicopter near the cabin, according to CHP.

Footage shared of the rescue operation by authorities shows the helicopter arriving at the cabin, which is surrounded by snow and trees.

Authorities then transported the couple and their dog out of the area, and afterwards Sierra County Deputies "transported them to a safe location."

