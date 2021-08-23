Calif. Community Perplexed by Unexplained Deaths of Family: 'What the Heck Happened?'

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog were found dead in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17

Officials still don't know what caused the mysterious deaths of a family of three who were found dead last week near a remote hiking trail in California.

It's been almost a week now since the bodies of Mariposa residents John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog were discovered in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17, a day after they were reported missing.

At the time, the sheriff's office said the scene did "not indicate a clear picture of what occurred" — and an initial autopsy yielded no answers.

"It's just so tragic and mysterious," family friend Steven Jeffe told The Washington Post on Sunday.



"We're just devastated by the loss," Jeffe added, noting that the rest of the Mariposa community is also eager for answers. "But I think the community is more like, 'What the heck happened?' It's just so crazy."

Authorities began searching for the family after they were reported missing last Monday, finding them the next day.

"Coming across a scene where everyone involved, including the family dog that is deceased, that is not a typical thing that we have seen or other agencies have seen," Mariposa County Sheriff's deputy Kristie Mitchell previously told the Fresno Bee.

Although officials initially announced that they were treating the scene as a possible hazmat situation, the declaration was lifted on Wednesday.

As the investigation continues, officials will be looking into a variety of possibilities.

"Investigators have considered whether toxic gasses, toxic algae and carbon monoxide from abandoned mines near [the] area may have contributed to the deaths," Mariposa County Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristie Mitchell previously told Fox News, noting that there were no physical wounds, signs of trauma or suicide notes to indicate their deaths were intentional.

"We're not focusing on one specific cause at this point. There's just still so many that we can't rule out," Mitchell added. "I think it's going to be a very long and in depth, thorough investigation because it isn't as clear cut as what some cases are."