Calif. Woman Claims She Ran Her $26 Million Lottery Ticket Through a Washing Machine

The prize money from the unclaimed winning ticket will now go to California's public schools

A California woman says she was the lucky winner of a $26 million lottery ticket — but accidentally ran it through a washing machine before she could cash it in.

On Thursday, when the final time came to redeem the winning California Lottery SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing, no one showed up to claim the prize, which had been sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the unidentified woman, who believes she may have been the winner, returned to the store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk on Wednesday, and told employees that she had put her ticket in her pants before placing them in the wash, store employee Esperanza Hernandez told Whittier Daily News.

The store's manager, who was only identified as Frank, told KTLA-TV that surveillance video from within the store showed the person who bought the winning ticket in November, and that store workers know her.

The surveillance video was reportedly turned over to California Lottery officials, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The winning numbers of the lottery were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10, according to a California Lottery news release. The large sum of prize money can then be taken as either a $19.7 million cash option or in annual installments, the AP reported.

AmPm store Credit: Wikimedia

The owners of the store have already received $130,000 for having sold the winning ticket, KNBC reported.

Lottery spokeswoman Cathy Johnston told the AP that the mystery woman's claim of losing the ticket in the wash will be now investigated.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the prize money has not been claimed, the $19.7 million will now go to California's public schools, according to the news release. Currently, California public schools have received more than $1 billion from unclaimed lottery prizes.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Wins $60 Million Lottery After Playing with the Same Numbers for More Than 20 Years

Lottery officials also said that an individual who believes that they are a winner must complete a claim form, which can be found online, at any of more than 23,000 Lottery retailers in the state and at the Lottery's district offices.

There are then multiple ways to claim the prize, the California Lottery news release notes, including pre-scheduling an appointment at any of the lottery's offices for in-person help or by returning the signed claim form and the winning ticket at the office's secure dropbox.

If the individual who won cannot travel to one of the offices, the signed claim form and winning ticket can also be mailed in.