Calif. Skydiver Injured After Getting Tangled in Power Lines

The parachuter was taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to their lower extremities," authorities said

A parachuter in California was rescued in dramatic fashion after their chute was ensnared in a tangle of power lines.

The Riverside County Fire Department said Tuesday that the incident occurred around 11:11 a.m. in Lake Elsinore.

Firefighters and deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, in which a single parachuter got their chute stuck on several power lines.

A dramatic photo shared by the department shows the person about 30 feet off the ground with their legs dangling high above the street and their chute tangled up in the power lines.

Southern California Edison, an electricity supply company, arrived on the scene to cut down the power lines and safely bring the person down using a bucket lift, according to the fire department.

"The patient was evaluated by firefighters on scene and transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance [with] minor injuries to their lower extremities," the department said.

Once the parachuter was safely removed, Southern California Edison safely removed the chute from the power lines.

More than 2.8 million skydiving jumps were made in the United States in 2020, according to the United States Parachute Association. The annual fatality rate hit a record low of 11 last year.