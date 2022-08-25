Calif. Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road: 'What Were They Doing Out There?' Asks Cousin

A beloved local musician and his wife died after their car seemingly broke down on a desert road in California, leaving family members with questions, according to multiple reports.

The bodies of an adult male and female were discovered east of California City near Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street on Sunday, according to a statement released by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The male victim was located in the front seat of the vehicle, while the female victim was leaning up against one of the car's tires, the sheriff's office said.

The Kern County couple's car appeared to have run out of gasoline while in the Mojave desert, NBC affiliate KGET reported.

The KSCO said criminal activity is not suspected at this time.

As the news spread, loved ones identified the couple as Larry Petree and his wife Betty, according to KGET and The Californian.

The circumstances surrounding the Petrees' deaths remain unclear, leaving family members like Laurie Sanders, Larry's cousin, puzzled by the situation.

"What were they doing out there?" she asked, per The Californian. "They don't travel that far away from home."

Larry Petree. Facebook

Larry was an avid musician who played pedal steel guitar and performed with local bands like The Soda Crackers, who paid tribute to the late music maker and his wife.

"We had the honor of having Larry as our steel guitarist at our first ever show in Bakersfield and had the even greater honor of playing with him for his last show a few weeks ago," the band wrote Monday on Facebook.

"We send our condolences to the Petree family and the greater Bakersfield Sound community," they added.

Larry Petree and The Sodacrackers. Facebook

Larry was typically a punctual man, but had recently appeared to be a bit disoriented, KGET reported. A friend of his, Kim Hays, once went out to help him find a gig he was searching for, per the outlet.

Sanders also recalled a recent incident in which Larry did not show up for a show after he became disoriented while searching the venue, according to The Californian.

Now, many of the people Larry worked with over the years are mourning his death. Recording artist Jennifer Keel said news of Larry's death "really caught me by surprise."

"Larry always had a smile and a kind word," she told The Californian. "He was a very well-respected musician, steel player, in the Bakersfield country music family."

Guitarist, fiddler and singer Ernie Lewis also spoke highly of Larry and his time working with the musician.

"He was always polite and smiled, and when it came to playing music, he was meticulous, as he was when he was a mechanic for the Kern County Fire Department," Lewis told The Californian.