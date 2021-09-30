Jennifer Macy was riding an e-bike with her sons, ages 3 and 4, strapped in seats on the bike along the San Juan Creek Trail in San Juan Capistrano on Saturday when the accident happened

Calif. Mom Killed, and Her 2 Children Injured, After She Crashes E-Bike on Nature Trail

A California mother was killed over the weekend in a tragic electric bike accident while riding along a nature trail with her two kids.

Jennifer Macy, 36, was riding an e-bike along the San Juan Creek Trail in San Juan Capistrano at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Her sons, ages 3 and 4, were strapped in seats on the bike, KCAL 9 reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At some point, she hit the curb and all three were thrown onto rocks on the side of the trail, according to the news station.

One of the children suffered "major trauma," while the other suffered minor injuries. Both are expected to survive, the Orange County Sheriff's Department told KCAL9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Deputies said that the boys were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, but Macy was not.

Electric bike accidents often yield injuries that are more similar to motorcycle crashes than typical bike accidents, Dr. Tetsuya Takeuchi, trauma medical director at Mission Hospital, told KCAL9.

E-bike accidents typically occur "at higher speeds" than accidents involving regular bikes, leading to more severe injuries, he explained.