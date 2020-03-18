Calif. Man Organizes Street Toilet Paper Exchange: ‘Sharing… Is a Good Thing to Keep in Mind’

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

One California man is doing his part to make sure that all members of his community who need toilet paper can get it as demand increases amid coronavirus.

Jonny Blue, 33, took to the streets in Encinitas on Saturday with a cardboard sign in hand that read, “Share your toilet paper,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The physical therapist and avid surfer took up his post on the corner of El Camino Real and Encinitas Blvd. — and before long, passing motorists were taking his instructions seriously.

Blue told the newspaper that people driving by started holding rolls of toilet paper out the window, or tossing rolls to him while stopped at a stop light. Then, motorists who needed toilet paper began calling out to Blue, who’d walk over and give it to them.

“This guy came here and said he just ran out and was going to a bunch of stores and couldn’t find any,” he said. “Somebody had given me some, so I gave it to him. He was stoked. He was like, ‘Do you want me to pay you?’ I said, ‘No, man. Somebody gave it to me. Take it.’”

RELATED: Dr. Oz Says He’ll ‘Never Understand’ Hoarding Toilet Paper amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Stay Calm’

Blue said he was inspired to kick off his exchange after a friend had difficulty finding diapers and other essential supplies for his children amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It just inspired me to remind people, listen, if you have a lot of something that probably means there are people who probably don’t have very much of it, because you took it all,” he told the Union-Tribune. “So sharing it is probably a good thing to keep in mind.”

So far, he said people are “loving” his impromptu set-up, with many drivers honking their horns in support or smiling and laughing.

“I think people want a sense of community. When things are really challenging, people are looking to band together and be unified. It feels like I kind of struck on a common theme where people were thinking, ‘Why are people hoarding toilet paper?’” he said. “It’s a simple thing but it’s something that’s really tangible and really affects people’s lives, and when people saw my sign it really resonated with them.”

RELATED: Secretary of Health and Human Services Jokes About Toilet Paper Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths in the United States, according to the New York Times.

The ensuing panic has seen many Americans flock to local stores and stock up on toilet paper, prompting major retailers like Walmart and Target to limit the number of items customers can buy.

Dr. Jay Zagorsky recently told Boston.com that the mass hysteria surrounding toilet paper likely comes from the fact that those self-isolating themselves in their homes fear they won’t have the ability to stock up on supplies should they run out.

“People might not be able to eliminate the risk of catching coronavirus, but they can eliminate the risk of running out of toilet paper, which makes most people feel they have control in this very uncertain situation,” he said.