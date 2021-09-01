Calif. Issues Second Round of COVID Stimulus Checks: 'Largest Tax Rebate in U.S. History'

About two out of three residents in California qualify for the second round

California sent out its first round of Golden State Stimulus II checks to eligible residents.

The COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts on Friday, with over 600,000 people receiving direct deposit as the rollout begins, California Franchise Tax Board spokesman Daniel Tahara told KTLA. A total of $354 million was distributed in the first wave, according to the outlet.

The funds were delivered after Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Friday that the first checks would go out "this week." The second round of stimulus checks for California residents is part of a $100-billion budget plan signed by Newsom last month, as part of a state plan to distribute $12 billion in coronavirus relief.

Stimulus Check Stimulus Check | Credit: Getty Images

"2 out of every 3 Californians get Golden State Stimulus checks: The Plan creates the biggest state tax rebate in American history, expanding direct payments to middle class families for a total of $12 billion in stimulus payments that will go directly to middle class Californians and families," the budget plan reads. "Nearly two thirds of Californians will now qualify for a stimulus check of $600. Qualified families with kids will receive an additional $500."

Eligible recipients include those who were a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year, those who remain California residents when their payment issues, people with an Adjusted Gross Income of $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year, and have wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year, per the Calif. Franchise Tax Board. Additionally, residents must file your taxes by Oct. 15 to qualify.

Californians will either get direct deposit or paper checks mailed depending on the option they selected on their tax return.

Those with a Social Security Number who qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents will receive $500, those who didn't qualify for the first stimulus payment and didn't claim a credit of one or more dependents will receive $600, and those who did not qualify for the first stimulus payment and claimed one or more dependent will receive $1,100.

Eligible residents with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number who qualified for the first stimulus check and claimed one or more dependent will receive $1,000. Californians can also calculate their estimated stimulus check using the state's online tool.

People who elected for direct deposit are estimated to get their payments between September and mid-October, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Those who did not opt-in for direct deposit are scheduled to receive their checks in the mail starting in early October through the end of December, based on the last three digits of the recipient's zip code.

According to the Franchise Tax Board, the paper check rollout based on zip code is as follows:

001-065: Oct. 4 through Oct. 22

066-221: Oct. 18 through Nov. 5

222-302: Nov. 1 through Nov. 19

303-543: Nov. 15 through Dec. 3

544-709: Nov. 29 through Dec. 17