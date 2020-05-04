California Hospital Receives Anonymous $1 Million Donation for Employee Bonuses

Full-time employees will get an extra $800, while part-time staffers will take home $600 thanks to the donation

One anonymous donor in California found a great way to thank local hospital staffers for their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic — make that one million great ways.

Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz recently received a donation for $1 million meant to be dispersed as bonus checks for hospital employees, the Associated Press reported.

The generous gift reportedly came with a note expressing gratitude for all of the sacrifices and dedication the employees have made over the last two months.

“Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community,” the note read. “This human-kindness is what makes you heroic.”

The money will be given out to all hospital staffers who have worked at Dominican for at least a year, including nurses, cleaning staff, lab techs, medical records and mailroom staff, and security guards.

Full-time employees will take home a bonus check for $800, while part-time staffers will receive $600, according to AP.

“There are so many people who keep the hospital running. Nurses and doctors are getting the praise, but we couldn’t do it without the staff who clean the floors, deliver supplies, fix machines, everything,” nursing supervisor Amy Loudon told the outlet. “It’s a team, and I’m glad the whole team is getting a thank you.”

Loudon will get a bonus, too, and already has some plans as to how she’s going to spend it: “I’m definitely going to spoil myself a little bit.”

As of Monday morning, there have been at least 55,072 cases and 2,235 deaths attributed to coronavirus in California, according to The New York Times. The U.S., meanwhile, has seen at least 1.1 million cases and 67,785 deaths.

