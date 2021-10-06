Calif. Couple and Young Son, 2, Found Dead Inside Airbnb in Mexico

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria and their 2-year-old son Jayden were reportedly on vacation visiting family members at the time

A California couple and their toddler were found dead in a Mexico Airbnb last month in an unexpected tragedy.

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria and their 2-year-old son Jayden were on vacation with other family members at the time, Jose's aunt Trini Jacabo told KBAK. All three were found dead in the same room, while those staying in other rooms were not hurt.

The family did not release a cause of death, but Yahoo! News and the New York Daily News reported that there was an apparent gas leak in the Airbnb.

"They're still in Mexico and they're going to be performing an autopsy and definitely getting to the root to what caused their deaths. So we're not sure about any specifics at this time," Jacobo told KBAK.

A rep for Airbnb tells PEOPLE, "This is a horrific tragedy. The thoughts of our team are with the Nunez children and the entire extended family, and we are working to support them as they grieve the losses of Jose, Maria and Jayden. Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Airbnb, and we are conducting a comprehensive investigation into what happened."

At this time, the Airbnb listing has been deactivated.

Jose and Maria left behind four children, loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for burial costs.

Now, the family is asking for help bringing their bodies back to Kern County after what they called "a tragedy beyond words."

"Our hearts are broken and we hate to ask for help but we cannot imagine leaving them in Mexico," the page reads.