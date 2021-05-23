At Least 14 Dead, Including 1 Child, After Cable Car Plunges to the Ground in Northern Italy

Another child, age 5, was seriously injured in an accident that left 14 dead, after a cable car plunged into a wooded area in Northern Italy

A cable car in Northern Italy plunged into a wooded area on Sunday, killing at least 14 people, including a 9-year-old child.

The group was riding in a Stresa-Mottarone cable car, which connects the resort town of Stresa to the nearby Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region when the accident happened, according to CNN.

Italy's national fire brigade posted a photo from the scene, where helicopters lowered rescuers to the site as there was no direct road access.

Another child, age 5, was seriously injured in the accident, and underwent surgery for multiple fractures, according to the BBC.

"I learned with deep sorrow the news of the tragic accident of the Stresa-Mottarone cable car," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement. "I express the condolences on behalf of the whole government to the families of the victims, with a special thought for the children who were seriously injured and their families."

The accident occurred when the cable snapped during the 20-minute commute from Lido di Stresa piazza on Lake Maggiore to the Mottarone station, which sits at the top of the mountain, approximately 1,491 meters above sea level. The cable broke 300 meters from the car's destination, falling 20 meters to the ground and rolled several times down the slope before being stopped by trees.

European Council President Charles Michel expressed his condolences on Twitter. "I offer my deepest condolences to all the families and friends who lost a loved one in the tragic cable car accident in Stresa near the #LagoMaggiore," he wrote. "Europe is in mourning with you. I wish the survivors a speedy recovery. Stay strong."