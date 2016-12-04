Buzz Aldrin Recovers from Medical Evacuation by Catching Up on the Kardashians

Even Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon, passes the time by keeping up with the Kardashians.

The 86-year-old former astronaut continues to recover in New Zealand after being medically evacuated from the South Pole, and he took to Twitter on Sunday to give fans an update.

“Catching up on the world while I’m stuck in quarantine. Apparently Kim Kardashian is out in public again,” he captioned a snap in which he’s lying in a hospital bed with a magazine and newspaper featuring a photo of the 36-year-old reality star.

The second person to walk on the moon in 1969, Aldrin was visiting Antarctica with a group hosted by luxury tourism operator White Desert when his “condition deteriorated,” according to a statement on his official website.

He was evacuated on the first available flight from McMurdo Station, a research center in Antarctica run by the National Science Foundation. He was flown to Christchurch, New Zealand.

An examination at a local hospital found Aldrin had fluid in his lungs, but his is said to be in stable condition and “good spirits” after being treated with antibiotics — and is responding well.

According to an update posted on his website Saturday, the astronaut remains at the hospital until his condition further improves.

“He still has some congestion in his lungs so has been advised not to take the long flight home to the States and to rest in New Zealand while it clears up,” Buzz Aldrin Enterprises said in the statement.

Aldrin was excited about his Antarctica adventure, which he also attended with his son, Andrew.

On Tuesday, the Apollo 11 astronaut shared a snap of himself standing in front of a plane with his luggage, wearing a “Destination Mars” T-shirt.

“South Pole here I come!” he captioned the picture.

“I could be a little underdressed for Antarctica,” he added in another tweet. “Although I tend to be hot blooded.”