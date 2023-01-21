Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: We're 'as Excited as Eloping Teens'

Buzz Aldrin wed his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday

By
Published on January 21, 2023 08:54 AM
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Girlfriend Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: 'As Excited as Eloping Teens'. https://twitter.com/TheRealBuzz/status/1616600085441159168. Buzz Aldrin/Twitter
Photo: Buzz Aldrin/Twitter

Buzz Aldrin and Dr. Anca Faur are married!

The astronaut celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday by marrying his longtime girlfriend in Los Angeles, he revealed in a statement posted on Twitter.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Accompanying the tweet were two photographs from the couple's intimate ceremony, including one of the happy pair posing together, as well as another of a more candid moment of the duo in conversation.

For their special day, Faur wore a white bridal gown adorned with rhinestones, while Aldrin donned a black suit that he decorated with various pins.

Buzz Aldrin Gets Married to Girlfriend Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday: 'As Excited as Eloping Teens'. https://twitter.com/TheRealBuzz/status/1616600085441159168. Buzz Aldrin/Twitter
Buzz Aldrin/Twitter

Aldrin's marriage to Faur — who currently serves as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, per the Los Angeles Chapter of the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce — marks the fourth time that the NASA spaceman has wed.

He first married Joan Archer in 1954, before the marriage ended in divorce in 1974. Together, the pair welcomed three children: sons James and Andrew, plus daughter Janice.

Aldrin then wed his second wife Beverly Van Zile in 1975, though their relationship ended after just three years.

Ten years later, Aldrin found love again with his third wife Lois Driggs Cannon, whom he was married to for 24 years before they divorced in 2012.

Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the moon after Neil Armstrong, served as the Lunar Module Eagle pilot during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission. He is the only surviving astronaut of the three that took part in the trip.

