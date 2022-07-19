Buzz Aldrin, the second person to step foot on the Moon, is parting with some of his artifacts from both the Gemini XII and Apollo 11 missions

Buzz Aldrin to Auction Off Items from His Time in Space, Including Famed Apollo 11 Mission

Space fans will now have a chance to own a piece of history.

Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon, is auctioning some of his artifacts from both the Gemini XII and Apollo 11 missions later this month.

The Buzz Aldrin: American Icon auction will be sold July 26 through Sotheby's and will feature items such as a jacket Aldrin wore on his journey to the Moon, a "Go Army, Beat Navy" banner he brought on his Gemini XII spacewalk and exposed to the vacuum of space, and a flown lunar surface checklist and flight plan pages.

Along with some of the items that Aldrin carried with him into space are some of the mementos he earned on Earth, including an MTV VMA award statuette and his Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Sotheby's is proud to present an array of items from legendary Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin," the auction house wrote on its website.

"The items include pieces which were instrumental in the Apollo 11 mission, storied ephemera from Buzz's time in space, and clothing worn on lunar missions," the auction house added.

It was in July 1969 that Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Neil Armstrong ventured to the Moon as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission. Collins — the mission's command module pilot — remained in orbit as Armstrong and Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon's surface.

"One truth I have discovered for sure: When you believe that all things are possible and you are willing to work hard to accomplish your goals, you can achieve the next 'impossible' dream," Aldrin said in his 2016 memoir, according to Business Insider. "No dream is too high!"

Aldrin is the last surviving Apollo 11 member — Armstrong died in 2012, and Collins in 2021. The mission will mark its 53rd anniversary on July 20.

On Saturday, Aldrin signed dozens of LIFE magazine issues from his personal collection and put them up for sale on the Apollo Space Shop website.

