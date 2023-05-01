How One Family Is Sharing a Love of Reading with Kids Around the U.S. — Via School Bus! 

The husband-and-wife team of Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, co-authors of numerous children's books, are giving away 25,000 editions to students attending underserved schools in every state

By Diane Herbst
Published on May 1, 2023 11:59 AM
Busload of Books Rollout 5/1
Swanson on the family's Busload of Books tour. Photo: Courtesy

In late August, author/illustrator husband and wife team Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr took off from their Maryland home in a colorful school bus-turned-RV with their four kids, now ages 6 to 15, and family dog for a year-long journey to bring books to underserved children in every state and Washington, D.C.

To date, their "Busload of Books Tour" has visited more than 45 elementary schools, where the couple gives presentations on how they make books and gifts every student a hardcover title (thanks to donors).

"I cannot imagine something more gratifying," Behr, 47, tells PEOPLE. "It is so heart-filling for us to do this." (You can follow their journey on Instagram @robbi.and.matthew.)

For those who meet the couple, the feeling is mutual. Minutes after a mid-April visit to McElwain Elementary in Denver, librarian Sara Snider's heart burst with excitement.

"It was a really special day," she tells PEOPLE. "They were so genuine and just so eager to connect with our kids. It was really, really great."

Swanson, 48, and Behr — co-authors of dozens of children's titles — expect to give away 25,000 books (shipped ahead of time to each school) by the time they complete their last visit, scheduled to happen in a tiny Alaskan village.

Students receive either Everywhere, Wonder or Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom, each written and illustrated by the pair.

Busload of Books Rollout 5/1
The Swanson-Behr family. Courtesy

Before each presentation, the couple makes a personalized video for the school, posts it on YouTube and asks the teachers to show it to the students because it "makes the students feel like we're famous because we're on YouTube," Swanson says with a laugh.

And that, he says, has had the intended effect.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're visiting communities that are oftentimes overlooked," Swanson shares. "And it means the world to the students that here are these people they think are famous coming to their school. It fills them with such excitement."

"We know," Swanson adds, "what a valuable experience it can be to inspire kids about literacy and creativity."

Related Articles
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-people-taken-hospitals-roof-collapse-ohio-state-university-rcna82125. Credit: NBC
14 People Injured as 'Overloaded' Roof Collapses at Off-Campus Party Near Ohio State University
Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fla. Principal Forced to Resign for Showing Students Michelangelo's 'David' Visits Sculpture
College Senior Has Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break in Mexico, Liza Burke
College Senior Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering from Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Heidi Powell Reflects on Dave Hollis' Cause of Death: 'There Are a Lot of Question Marks for Me'
Isaiah Subia
Texas Boy, 12, Praised For Helping Save Mom's Life After She Had a Stroke While Doing Dishes
Robert Denton, Sandra Denton
Couple Die in Georgia Plane Crash 'Doing What They Loved': 'We Find Comfort Knowing They Were Together'
Warwick Tollemache missing after falling off of cruise ship https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=414334516167779&set=pb.100027737021694.-2207520000.&type=3
Search Suspended for Man Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Headed to Hawaii: 'Our Family Is Heartbroken'
flower blood moon Sydney
All About May's Flower Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign
fort wainright
3 Soldiers Dead, 1 Injured After 2 U.S. Army Helicopters Collide in Alaska
Ireta Reeves, left, mother of Dillon Reeves, 13, a 7th grader at Carter Middle School in Warren and her husband Steve Reeves during a press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Dillon Reeves made a heroic move when he brought his school bus to a safe stop after the driver fell ill and unconscious this week.
'Hero' 7th Grader Grabs Steering Wheel and Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out
92-Year-Old Woman Joins Rockettes Auditions 80 Years After She Was Supposed to Try Out for the Elite Group
92-Year-Old Woman Joins Rockettes Auditions Decades After Missing Tryout: 'Dream Come True'
lottery
Kentucky Woman 'In Shock' After Winning $140,000 Lottery Prize: 'Early Birthday Present for Me'
Father Dies, 3 Kids Rescued After Falling from Oregon Cliff, Ryan Acord
Dad Dies After Having 'Risked His Life' to Save 3 Kids, Who Were Rescued After Fall from Oregon Cliff
Erica Bergeron
Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'