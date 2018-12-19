Michigan Businessman Surprises Employees with $20,000 Christmas Bonuses

Nearly 200 employees of a family-owned company received an early Christmas surprise when they found out what their Christmas bonuses would be this year!

On December 14, Lee Schoenherr — owner of FloraCraft, a Michigan-based company that produces foam goods used for crafting and floral projects — told his 200 full-time employees that they would all be sharing a $4 million dollar year-end bonus.

“I believe strongly in giving back to the community by supporting initiatives that make Ludington a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” Schoenherr, 82, said in a statement on the FloraCraft website. “A few years ago, I began thinking that I would like to do something more targeted for our employees, who really are the heart and soul of FloraCraft.”

As ABC 13 notes, past bonuses at the company have included ham and gift cards, so this one is sure to take the cake!

In his announcement, Schoenherr said that 75-percent of the money will be paid out in a contribution to the employees’ retirement accounts, and the rest in cash. The bonuses will be tenure-based, so while many workers will be seeing $20,000 bonuses, employees who have been at the company for 40 years will see theirs exceed $60,000.

“This idea has developed over the past year and is my way of saying ‘Thank you’ to our team for the role they have had in our success,” he continued. “My wife, Joan, and I are blessed in so many ways. We want to share these blessings with the men and women whose energy, passion and loyalty inspire us every day.”

According to ABC 13, FloraCraft also plans to offer free financial planning classes to employees next year, so they can learn to budget, save and grow their savings for a better future.

“Lee Schoenherr is an amazing man, generous man, who grew up here in Ludington,” FloraCraft CEO and president Eric Erwin told WZZM. “He represents the best of the community.”