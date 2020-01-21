Bus Carrying University of Alabama Fraternity Members Bursts Into Flames in Mississippi — Watch

Students from the University of Alabama were fortunate to escape a firey incident aborad a charter bus over the weekend.

On Sunday, students from the university were left stranded when the charter bus they were traveling on caught on fire on a Mississippi roadway.

Video of the fire was shared on Twitter by Edward Hełms, a member of the school’s chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

“Just your average Sunday,” he captioned the footage.

The Fraternity members, who were on their return trip back from their fraternity formal in New Orleans, were on board the bus with their dates, traveling through Mississippi on the way back to the Alabama campus, WSFA News 12 reported.

Fire officials responded to a call of a charter bus on fire around 2 p.m. First responders told the outlet, the bus was driving on Interstate 59 near the town of Hattiesburg, when it ran over something on the road and soon caught on fire, according to ABC 3340.

After the fire broke out, the driver pulled over to the side of the road. Helms’ video showed that students were able to successfully get off the bus and were also able to retrieve some of their belongings before the fire — which originated in the back of the bus — spread throughout the entire vehicle.

Helms later showed photos of the skeletal frame of the incinerated bus after firefighters had put out the flames.

No one was hurt, ABC 3340 reported.