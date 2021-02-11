"This right here is a QUEEN," wrote one social media user of 31-year-old Whitney Wolfe Herd

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes a Billionaire as She Makes Wall Street Debut with Son on Hip

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is breaking glass ceilings as a CEO and mom.

On Thursday, Wolfe Herd celebrated a major career milestone as her dating app, which requires female users to make the first move, became a publicly traded company on NASDAQ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With a Wall Street debut that Bloomberg reported saw Bumble shares soar, 31-year-old Wolfe Herd — who has a 11.6% stake in the company — became both a billionaire and the youngest female CEO to take a major U.S. company public.

"Today, @Bumble becomes a public company," Wolfe Herd wrote on Twitter. "This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO"

While celebrating the moment on Thursday, Wolfe Herd had one of her biggest supporters in her arms: her 1-year-old son, Bobby Lee "Bo" Herd II.

In a video posted by Bumble, the CEO can be seen pushing a button to officially take her company public before signing her name — all with little Bo on her hip.

Wolfe Herd's team applauded, cheered and rang bells while yellow streamers and balloons fell from the ceiling. With a huge smile on her face, the CEO soaked up the excitement as she bounced Bo on her hip.

"This is what leadership looks like," Bumble wrote beside the photo and video of the sweet moment.

Following the celebration, many social media users commended Wolfe Herd for her "inspiring" decision to include her son.

"Moms who do it all 💛🙌🏼 🔥," wrote one Instagram user.

"Love everything about this video. The yellow power suit. The baby in one arm. Pressing the button to go public with the other. @whitney sums up the modern woman, showing that we can do it all!" someone else commented.

RELATED VIDEO: Celeb Moms Spill: No Mother Is Perfect, and That's Okay!

"It's @whitney holding her baby while making a statement and celebrating an iconic moment for all of us women," another person wrote. "We celebrate you deep mamas. Congratulations. 💛 @bumble."