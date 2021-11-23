Bus Crash and Fire in Bulgaria Kills At Least 45 People, Including 12 Children

Seven passengers were able to escape and are in stable condition, per Bulgarian National Television

A bus traveling on a highway in western Bulgaria crashed and caught fire on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, according to local officials.

The bus was carrying about 52 passengers when it crashed through the guardrail and caught fire around 3 a.m. local time on the Struma highway, according to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). The passengers were reportedly tourists from North Macedonia visiting Istanbul and traveling with three other buses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the accident, 45 people, including 12 children, died. Seven passengers who were seated in the back of the bus were able to break windows and escape the fire. The survivors were taken to Pirogov Hospital to treat burns and lacerations but they are in stable condition, per BNT.

BULGARIA NMACEDONIA- Credit: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images

Boyko Rashkov, the Bulgarian interior minister, described the scene as "horrifying," adding that the victims could not yet be identified. "I haven't seen anything like this before," he said, according to The New York Times.

"It is a terrible tragedy because many of them are children," echoed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia said, per the outlet, noting that he was able to speak to one of the survivors. "He explained that they were sleeping on the bus when a loud explosion was heard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stanislav Vladimirov, mayor of the nearby town of Pernik, told reporters that the road where the accident took place was "one of the most difficult routes in the country" due to its steep grade, the Times reports.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

"I want to express my condolences to the relatives and families of the victims and I want to thank my colleagues from the Bulgarian prosecutor's office for their joint work," Ljubomir Joveski, Chief Prosecutor of the Republic of North Macedonia, told BNT.