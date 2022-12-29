Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away

A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm.

Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died.

"She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm assuming that she just thought she could handle the conditions," Maccarone said. "Can't really tell my mom anything, she's going to do what she wants to do. I'm assuming she just thought she was strong enough for it."

Alexander's body was later found just hundreds of feet from her house by a stranded motorist, the outlet reported.

"We were waiting for her to come home," Maccarone said. "I knew something was wrong right away though, so I kind of accepted it instantly, but it's hard knowing that she was outside for so long, too, because there were no emergency responders allowed to come outside."

John Normile/Getty

When Maccarone's mother hadn't returned after a few hours, she posted about Alexander on a Facebook group for Buffalo residents, and soon received a response from the motorist.

The man told Maccarone that he moved her mother's body underneath a store awning so that she would not be buried by the snow. The National Guard later retrieved Alexander's body, per CNN.

On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that 37 people had died in the region's epic blizzard, including 17 people who were found outside, and attributed many of those to EMS delays.