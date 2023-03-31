'Bubblegum' Pink Diamond Weighing Over 10.5 Carats Expected to Sell for More than $35M at Auction

Experts call it "the most vivid pink diamond" ever put for sale — and it's expected to fetch a pretty penny at auction later this year.

The "Eternal Pink" Diamond, a 10.57-carat cushion-cut jewel with an "electric 'bubblegum' color" is scheduled to headline in the Magnificent Jewels Auction at Sotheby's NewYork on June 8, according to the prestigious auction house.

The Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink Diamond will be priced at $35 million, which Sotheby's says is the "highest price per carat estimate ever placed on any diamond or gemstone" to come to market.

"This color is the most beautiful and concentrated shade of pink in diamonds that I have ever seen," said Quig Bruning, Head of Jewelry, according to Sotheby's Instagram page.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

On its website, Sotheby's described the "remarkably brilliant and mesmerizingly vivid" pink diamond as "an astonishing feat of nature," having been "meticulously fashioned" out of a 23.78-carat stone.

It took over six months for a group of "expert artisans" to craft the stunning jewel in a way that maximized the pink in the diamond, Sotheby's says.

The diamond — which Sotheby's says is among "the rarest of the rare" — will be shown internationally before it officially goes up for sale in June.

"Few Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink have been categorized by the [Gemological Institute of America] (GIA) throughout their decades of research on pink diamonds," the auction house wrote on Instagram.

The traveling exhibition will visit Hong Kong, mainland China and Taipei in April, according to Sotheby's website. It will make stops in Singapore, Geneva and Dubai in May, as well.

Several other "dazzling colored diamonds and gemstones" will be available at the June 8 auction, Sotheby's says.

"An impressive selection of vintage jewels" will also be for sale, including items from Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, according to the auction house's website.