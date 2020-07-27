Bryce Wisdom, Texas High School Football Player Who Had Cancer, Dies at 17: 'Mom, I Won'

"We never made it to Seattle or the Beach in San Diego but now he is in heaven," Bryce Wisdom's mother wrote on Facebook

A high school football player who touched the hearts of his community during his battle with a rare form of cancer has died at age 17, his mother announced in an emotional post to Facebook.

Bryce Wisdom, who played football at Judson High School in Converse, Texas, died after a battle with a rare form of kidney cancer known as Wilm’s Tumor on Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My baby took his last breath at 11:39 pm," Wisdom's family wrote in a post on Facebook, which included a picture of him smiling from earlier that day. "My baby fought till the end. Thank you ALL for loving Bryce and our family through this ... He is giving us all one last smile."

Wilm’s Tumor primarily affects children ages 3 to 4, according to the Mayo Clinic, and treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Wisdom was diagnosed in March 2019 and went through 19 weeks of chemotherapy following the diagnosis. Later in September 2019, doctors discovered the cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

Hours before Wisdom's death, the family made an emotional plea for others not to take "health, love, peace and kindness" for granted.

Image zoom Bryce Wisdom

"Love on your children," Wisdom's mother, Diana Wisdom, wrote on Facebook. "Bryce told me today 'Mom I Won.' He is unconscious now, resting peacefully surrounded by family. God is a good God and Bryce has accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior."

"I know he will be just fine and will be looking over me and my family," she continued. "We are loving on him, praying, singing songs of praise, while he still has breath we will continue to be by his side."

After the cancer metastasized throughout Wisdom's body, his high school threw an emotional display of support on his last day of classes before starting chemotherapy.

In footage posted by Jill Jelnick of KCWX, Wisdom was seen carrying a “Bryce Strong” flag through Judson High School's halls as a marching band performed in front of him.

The video showed students and faculty clapping and cheering for Wisdom, who was showered with blue and orange balloons as he walked toward the building’s exit.

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal's Sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex Dies at Age 40

After Wisdom's death, thousands of tributes poured in on social media under the hashtag "#BryceStrong."

"Bryce fought HARD! He sadly took his last breath... died too soon, but throughout his battle and his pain, HE STILL HAD A SMILE ON HIS FACE!" wrote one user on Twitter. "God bless you and your family, you've inspired COUNTLESS people. You're in God's kingdom now!"