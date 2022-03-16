'Hero' Brothers Speak Out After Steering School Bus to Safety amid Driver's Medical Emergency

Brothers Connor and Seamus Collins jumped into action after their school bus driver collapsed while behind the wheel

Two brothers are being praised for their quick thinking after they jumped into action when their 77-year-old school bus driver collapsed while behind the wheel.

Maine bus driver Arthur McDougall suffered a medical emergency while transporting 14 middle and high school students on Monday morning. He later died, officials said.

"I didn't see him fall. I heard him hit the ground, and then the bus started veering to the right into the ditch," one of the students, Connor Collins, told NBC affiliate WCSH.

"I got up and pressed on the break and told my little brother to call 911," he said, referring to his brother, Seamus.

As Connor concentrated on steering the bus out of harm's way, Seamus called emergency services and did his best to comfort the other students.

"I was trying to keep everyone calm, tell everyone it was going to be okay, the police are on their way," Seamus told the news station. "I gave one of the other students a hug because he was crying and freaking out because he's never been in a situation like this. Most of them haven't."

"And when it's in a bus accident, it's very traumatizing," he added.

The brothers' actions helped bring the bus to a stop as it approached the Cathance River Bridge while going east on Route 201, according to a news release issued Monday by the Topsham Police Department.

"If not for them, we would've maybe responded a little later," Topsham police officer Jose Gomez told WCSH. "So good for them for stepping up and being heroes."

Maine School Administrative District 75 interim Superintendent Bob Lucy announced on Facebook Monday that McDougall had died after being transported to a local hospital.

"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Arthur McDougall, our bus driver who was transported to the hospital this morning, has passed away," Lucy wrote.

Topsham police also issued a statement about McDougall's death in a news release posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

