Pa. Brothers and Prominent Businessmen Killed in Avalanche During Canadian Ski Trip: 'Heartbreaking'

An avalanche in Canada has claimed the lives of two prominent brothers from York, Pennsylvania.

Jonathan Kinsley and Timothy Kinsley — an executive of Kinsley Enterprises and president of Kinsley Properties, respectively — were on a ski trip in British Columbia, Canada, when they died, Kinsley Construction announced in a statement on Facebook Tuesday.

"Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time," the statement, signed by the Kinsley family, continued. "We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organization and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss."

Jonathan, 59, and Timothy, 57, were on a tour with CMH Heli-Skiing when they were trapped in an avalanche in Revelstoke, B.C., Canadian outlet CBC reported.

CMH has since released a statement on its website. It said that around 2:46 p.m. local time on Monday, an avalanche hit CMH Nomads near Revelstoke.

"Three individuals were caught in the slide with two fully buried and one partially buried," the statement said. "The individuals were located by their transceivers and extracted from the snow."

CMH Guides attempted to help two people "who were unresponsive," the company added in its statement. They were rushed to the Kelowna airport before being taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where they were declared dead.

A CMH guide was also injured and is currently in stable condition, receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital, CMH shared.

"The thousands of guests who ski with us each winter are our family. It is impossible to put into words the sorrow that we feel and the sadness that is shared by our guests, their families and all of our staff," the heli-skiing company said, adding that the BC Coroner's Office and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the deaths.

PEOPLE reached out to RCMP and the coroner's office, but did not immediately hear back.

CMH's statement, signed by Rob Rohn — President and COO — and the staff concluded, "For 58 years and over 10 million guided runs, our primary focus remains on the safety of our guests and staff. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased."

CMH did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The tragedy comes after three people have died during B.C.'s current and severe avalanche season, which authorities have warned backcountry skiers about, CBC added.

Between Nov. 1, 2011, and April 30, 2022, 77 people have died from an avalanche, the coroner's office said in a new report published on its website Wednesday (avalanche season runs from November to the following April).

Timothy had worked with Kinsley Properties for 40 years before his death. He was a devout businessman and served as the second vice chair of the York County Community Foundation board; he was also the chairman of its YorkCounts committee. He was on the executive committee of Better York, according to Fox 43.

His brother, Jonathan, was the president of Kinsley Construction for 26 of the 36 years he was with the company. He was also the president and CEO for three years, and worked as an executive in Kinsley Enterprises, per Fox 43.