New Hampshire Brothers Have Re-Gifted Same Candy for Christmas Since 1987: 'We Can Never Give Up'

Two brothers are working hard to keep a Christmas tradition alive!

Ryan and Eric Wasson, brothers from New Hampshire, have been re-gifting the same box of 10-roll Frankford Santa's Candy Book treats to one another for more than three decades, the siblings told WMUR-TV.

The exchange started in 1987 when Ryan hilariously gifted Eric the candy — knowing his brother wasn't a fan of the treat.

The following Christmas, Eric then re-gifted the snack to Ryan, prompting the brothers to create a tradition of sending the candy back and forth. Ryan an Eric even keep a log of each time the candy has been repurposed.

This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H.

The siblings have also found creative ways to bestow the snack during the holidays.

Ryan told WMUR-TV that in years past, the candy was frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O. "He one time sewed it into a teddy bear," he added to the station.

The brothers have also included family members and co-workers in the tradition. They once received help from a local sheriff's department, WMUR-TV reported.

This year, Ryan asked a local Facebook group for creative ideas. Some suggestions included using pizza delivery, Christmas carolers or a scavenger hunt with clues.

"Neither one of us will give up because we're brothers. We can never give up," Ryan told WMUR-TV. "If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself. We're never going to give in."