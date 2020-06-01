Missouri Brothers, 6 and 7, Die in Crash After Taking Grandmother’s Car

The boys took the keys to their grandmother's 2007 Buick LaCrosse and began driving it through a field and onto a county road

A 7-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother were killed on Friday after they took the keys to their grandmother's vehicle and began driving it, according to local outlets citing a Missouri State Highway Patrol police report.

The 7-year-old, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of his grandmother's 2007 Buick LaCrosse when it traveled at a high rate of speed through a field and onto a county road, KMOV reported.

With his sibling in the passenger seat, the 7-year-old lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before going airborne.

According to KSHB, the vehicle hit a guardrail, landed on the ground, and went back into the air. It then hit a wire and rolled over before crashing into a tree, landing on its roof and catching fire.

Neither of the brothers was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the outlet reported. The boys were declared dead after 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children," Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a tweet following the crash.

Images posted by Forté show a collection of ambulances and fire trucks that responded to the scene. The area is surrounded by trees and other forest shrubs.