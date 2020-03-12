Brother Takes Sister to Father-Daughter Dance After Mom Says Dad Stood Her Up

Image zoom Trelysia Hamerter

A big brother came to the rescue of his 7-year-old sister when their dad was nowhere to be found the night of their father-daughter dance.

In a viral Facebook post from Feb. 29, mom Trelysia Hamerter said her daughter’s father failed to show up for their father-daughter dance two years in a row.

“This is the 2nd year that my daughter’s father stood her up for the Daddy/daughter dance,” Hamerter wrote of the heartbreaking moment for her daughter, Skylar.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going,” she continued. “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male.”

Skylar was looking forward to the event because she wanted to prove to her classmates that her father was part of her life, her mother said.

“This year she comes to me ahead of time and says, ‘Mommy, I want my dad to come with me to the dance. I don’t want grandpa. I want my dad, I want everyone to know I have a dad,’ ” Hamerter recalled to Today.

Just days before the dance was to be held, Skylar’s father stopped answering phone calls, and it was apparent he would miss the dance for a second year, her mom explained.

A day before the dance, Hamerter’s 11-year-old son Christian heard what was happening, and decided to take their father’s place.

“Her big brother stepped in and said he’d take her because he wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special,” Hamerter wrote on Facebook. “Y’all I literally cried.”

Skylar’s father never showed, so Christian accompanied his sister to the dance — showing her classmates that she had the best brother in the world.

Hamerter was nothing short of proud of her son’s loving gesture for his sister.

“Just know,” she said, “that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day.”