BroomChallenge Goes Viral Once Again: Here's How it Works and Why People Are Doing It

The viral broom challenge is causing havoc on the Internet once again.

On Monday, the viral trend — which first circulated on social media in 2012 — made the rounds once again after a false claim spread on Twitter that NASA said broomsticks can only stand upward on Feb. 10 due to the Earth’s gravitational pull.

This, however, is clearly not the case: a broom can potentially stand on its own any day of the year.

But naturally, social media users took the challenge and ran with it, sharing videos online of their broom standing up perfectly with many hilarious accompanying captions.

“Ok Twitter today is only day your broom will stand on its own according to NASA. Post your broom pics,” one user wrote with a photo of their broom standing up.

Said another, “Testing out this whole ‘NASA’ #broomchallenge… check back tomorrow for proof it can be done any day thanks to physics.”

Ok Twitter today is only day your broom will stand on its own according to NASA. Post your broom pics. 🧹 #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1HzN5VGxSR — Chris®️ (@CaddieChris814) February 11, 2020

Testing out this whole “NASA” #broomchallenge… check back tomorrow for proof it can be done any day thanks to physics pic.twitter.com/XZsfIjwMF6 — McKenna Myers (@MsMyersScience) February 11, 2020

The kind of shenanigans I’m doing atm #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/X5o236QzB0 — Iggy Amabel (@LonTugi) February 11, 2020

However, some determined people struggled to get their broom to stay up.

“How the hell are you guys doing yours? Or does it not apply to single people?” said one user that struggled, while another giving it a shot saw their broom fall and seemingly smash into the glass window on their oven.

How the hell are you guys doing yours

Or does it not apply to single people #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/msr81Sqz3U — Many Are Mad (@OpecIrawo) February 11, 2020

Some celebrities even gave it a shot, including Paula Abdul, who delivered a hilarious dance in pajamas around the broom standing up — until it fell over.

“Pajama broom challenge. What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge,” the former American Idol judge wrote.

Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

And Fifth Harmony alumna Ally Brooke was both shocked and excited to see the challenge done successfully in a video she shared on Twitter.

“OH MY GOD?!?! I REBUKE THIS #BroomChallenge #Gravity,” she wrote.

Even after all the hilarious attempts, NASA did not make these claims, which means — unsurprisingly — that the #broomchallenge is just yet another nonsense viral challenge.

NASA told PEOPLE in a statement, “This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral. While this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it’s important for all of us to do some fact checking and research — including checking in with @NASA and NASA.gov for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze.”

But it sure kept us entertained.