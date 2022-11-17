Brooklyn Public Library — One of the Nation's Largest — Reveals Most Borrowed Books in Its 125-Year History

The list of 125 books features classics for readers of all ages, but is topped by a trio of children's titles

By
Published on November 17, 2022 04:47 PM
Brooklyn Public Library in Brooklyn, New York on April 15, 2016.
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty

There's no reading between the lines here!

The Brooklyn Public Library has revealed its 125 most borrowed books in honor of its upcoming 125th anniversary on Nov. 30.

The list features classics for readers of all ages — from kids titles such as The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein (#44) and Corduroy by Don Freeman (#63), to more mature works such as Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck (#30) and 1984 by George Orwell (#37).

As for what's been borrowed the most times since the library opened in 1896, the honor goes to Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak's beloved children's picture book.

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats and The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss are the second and third-most borrowed books, respectively, followed by A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens and Are You My Mother? by P.D. Eastman.

Where the WIld Things Are by Maurice Dendak
HarperCollins

Rounding out the top 10 most popular checkouts are Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, Naruto: Volume I by Masashi Kishimoto (English adaptation by Jo Duffy), The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, and Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

Numerous authors make multiple appearances on the list, including children's authors Dr. Seuss, P.D. Eastman and Eric Carle. Additionally, all but one of the Harry Potter books — sorry, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — got to join the party.

Other notable works featured on the list include The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (#15), Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (#39), The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger (#58), Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett (#71), and Matilda by Roald Dahl (#72).

The Little Prince by by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Mariner Books

Brooklyn Public Library has 61 branches spanning each neighborhood in the borough, according to the library's website. It's also one of the largest library systems in the country, per CBS News.

Bedford Library, located in a former public school building, was the first branch to open.

"Here's to 125 years of Brooklyn stories," the library said on its site. "We're looking forward to the next chapter."

