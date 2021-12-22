Arcellie Muschamp, 52, was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck making a left turn onto Union Street in Park Slope on Monday morning

N.Y.C. Nanny in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Truck While Trying to Save Child in Her Care

Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp, 52, was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck making a left turn onto Union Street in Park Slope on Monday morning, the New York Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

At the time, she was pushing a stroller carrying a one-year-old child who she cares for, according to a GoFundMe campaign created for her medical expenses.

Muschamp was able to get the stroller out of the vehicle's path, but she was unable to get out of the way herself, the parents of the child wrote in a note on the campaign.

"Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm's way as the vehicle approached," the parents wrote. "The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero."

The parents called Muschamp "a loving wife, mother, and sibling who has been a resident of the Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn for many years."

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Rowan's mom Katie Duhaime said that Muschamp is "a super-loving nanny" who had been working for the family for a year.

"I just hope she pulls through," Duhaime, 34, added. "We got so lucky finding her."

Muschamp immigrated to New York City from Belize in the 1990s. She has spent over two decades working as a nanny, her daughter Razhel told The Daily News.

Following the incident, Muschamp was transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries, authorities said.

Razhel told the Daily News that her mom underwent brain surgery and was recovering in the intensive care unit.

The operator of the vehicle that struck Muschamp has not been identified by name. Authorities told PEOPLE he was a 68-year-old man, and he remained on the scene after the crash.