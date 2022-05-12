Elan Ashendorf's friends set him up as the center of a dating series airing on YouTube called The Bushwick Bachelor

Brooklyn Friends Make YouTube Bachelor Series to Help Pal, 30, Find Love: 'We Were Blown Away'

Dating apps may have some serious competition in the world of love.

An article published by the New York Times Wednesday documented how a group of friends in Brooklyn created a dating competition inspired by ABC's The Bachelor in order to help one 30-year-old find a girlfriend.

According to the outlet, the idea for The Bushwick Bachelor came about after software engineer Elan Ashendorf told his friends that he felt it was time for him to enter a "committed relationship." While talking about a recent episode of The Bachelor, two of his friends, Ashley Lagzial and Gabby McGowan, got the idea of putting him in a similar situation.

Lagzial, McGowan, and their team began planning and set up advertising on street corners and in bars. They soon had potential contestants lining up.

"We initially thought no one would do it," Lagzial told the Times. "So when we received 40 to 50 responses, we were blown away."

"It was a real, weird, authentic experience that isn't just living inside of your phone," Maeve Norton, a 29-year-old women who signed up for a chance to win Ashendorf's heart, told the outlet.

Lagzial said they eventually had nine women sign up for the show. "At the end of the day, we didn't say no to people," she said. "Whoever wanted to show up, we had them on."

A tenth contestant even joined the show just as the first episode began shooting last summer, per the Times.

The series, which premiered in February and can be viewed on The Bushwick Bachelor YouTube channel, is similar in format to the beloved ABC series, which sees some participants eliminated as the show progresses.

Lagzial told the Times that while they are not revealing what happens in the end just yet, the "end goal was a meaningful, loving relationship."